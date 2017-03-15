× Fort Lupton man charged with attempted murder in multi-car crash

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Fort Lupton man is charged with attempted murder in the first degree in connection with a crash that seriously injured a woman from Northglenn.

The multi-car crash happened at the intersection of Highway 85 and 124th Avenue on Thursday, March 2.

Police arrested Jorge Puga, 40, on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Brighton Police Department.

Investigators believe Puga was driving under the influence of drugs.

Also, he didn’t have a driver’s licence. It had been revoked for a alcohol/drug related offense, according to the official statement.

We asked investigators why he was charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

John Bradley with the Brighton Police Department said he was driving so recklessly, and with indifference to human life, that it was probable he would kill someone.

Witnesses told police a man in a 2004 Ford Mustang was driving erratically, had passed multiple vehicles at high rates of speed, and run red lights at three intersections.

The Mustang slammed into the driver side of a 2004 Subaru Outback at the intersection of Highway 85 and 124th Avenue, then slid into two other vehicles, police said in a statement released after the crash.

The crash trapped a 25-year-old woman from Northglenn inside the Subaru. She was air-lifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Puga is facing multiple charges, including: