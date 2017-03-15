Florida McDonald’s employee jumps through drive-thru window to save officer

DORAL, Fla. — A Florida McDonald’s employee is being hailed as a hero for helping an off-duty police officer in medical distress — and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

“I never panicked,” Pedro Viloria said. “I never panicked at all. My brain was on hero mode. Totally.”

The 22-year-old served one heck of a Happy Meal on Tuesday morning.

“I thought immediately something’s going wrong with that woman now and I got to do something to help her,” he said.

Viloria was working the drive-thru when the off-duty Miami-Dade officer pulled through with her children.

She began having a medical emeregency and Viloria didn’t hesitate, hopping out of the window and running to her vehicle.

“Her kids were screaming, like, mother, mother! Stop it! Mother, what are you doing?” Viloria said.

Another camera showed what appears to be the officer’s vehicle rolling forward. An off-duty Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officer was inside the McDonald’s and ran to assist the officer.

But it was Viloria who alerted everyone.

“I thought if these kids lose their mother today, that’s going to be tragic,” he said. “It is what a hero does. If I needed to die to save that woman, I would have done it.”

The officer was taken to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition. It’s unclear what the medical emergency was.