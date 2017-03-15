Driver falls asleep, crashes into Highlands Ranch home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A man crashed a vehicle into a Highlands Ranch home after he said he fell asleep Wednesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened about 6:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Wynterbrook Drive.

The driver, Paul McGuire, said he pulled out from a nearby home in a Ford sedan but fell asleep. He drove across a neighboring lawn and into the side of the home's attached garage.

"Got up early this morning. Was just struggling," McGuire said. "Late night. Stressed out. Started my car up, put it in neutral and rolled through a house. Fell asleep."

No one was injured, and the sheriff's office said alcohol was not a factor. A building inspector was called to the scene to examine the home.

The sheriff's office said McGuire will be cited for the crash.