× Denver International Airport a passenger favorite in World Airport Awards

DENVER — Travelers from all over the world voted Denver International Airport the top U.S. airport that serves 50-60 million passengers per year.

That news came Wednesday from the 2017 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

DEN was named the No. 3 best airport in the world in that category. Singapore Changi was rated No. 1 and Seoul Incheon was No. 2.

Denver also received recognition for high performance in these categories:

“Passengers from around the world have again recognized Denver International Airport as one of the best airports to travel to and through because of our focus on elevating the entire passenger experience from the terminal to the gate,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a press release.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are voted on by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. The awards are based on 13.82 million airport survey questionnaires completed by 105 different nationalities of airline customers during the survey period of July 2016 through February 2017, the release said.