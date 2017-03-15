CSU student, crew member missing in waters near Gulf of Mexico

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two men, including a Colorado State University student, went missing during a boating excursion on Tuesday, WFTS reports.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 15 students from CSU were on the charter boat in the Pass-A-Grille Channel off Shell Key near the Gulf of Mexico.

Five of the male students went swimming while the boat was anchored, but only four were able to swim back because of strong winds and large waves.

A crew member jumped into the choppy water to help the fifth student, but both were then reported missing.

Neither was wearing a flotation device and officials believe they were caught in a fast-moving current.

Several boats and a helicopter are involved in the search by the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Fish and Wildlife Commission.