Crash shuts down Highway 7 in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A serious crash has shut down Highway 7 in Broomfield.

The Broomfield Police Department said a Jeep and a van were involved in the crash.

Highway 7 was shut down between Huron Street and Sheridan Parkway. The westbound lanes of the highway reopened at about 3:35 p.m.

County Road 7 is shut down between Highway 7 and West 169th Avenue.

Two people were transported to the hospital by North Metro Fire Rescue. Police did not provide any details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Broomfield police said tow trucks were en route at about 3:20 p.m. but encouraged drivers to choose alternate routes.

We are expecting more information shortly. Refresh this page for updates.