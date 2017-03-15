× Coroner identifies suspected car thief shot by police in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The suspected car thief shot and killed by investigators in Westminster Tuesday has been identified as 18-year-old Alexander Meltz.

Two police officers and two Colorado State Patrol troopers fired shots at Meltz after he pointed a weapon at them, according to Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department.

It happened at Cotton Creek Park near West 112th Avenue and Stuart Street and just east of Cotton Creek Elementary School.

The officers and troopers involved in the shooting are part of an auto theft task force, according to the Westminster Police Department.

39.897815 -105.045267