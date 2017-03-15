Cooler full of marijuana donated to Goodwill in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, Wash. -- Somebody donated a lot more than they intended to at a Goodwill store in Washington state last week.

Goodwill employees in Monroe got a surprise when they opened a donated cooler and found marijuana.

“(The) employees were surprised when they opened the lid,” the Monroe Police Department said in a tweet.

Police said the cooler contained 3.75 pounds of pot, with an estimated street value of $24,000.

Police said Goodwill was examining its surveillance video to see if it can find an image of the person who might have dropped off the cooler at the store.