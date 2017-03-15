Aurora family to ask judge to return dog declared wolf hybrid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The family of a dog that Aurora Animal Control says might be a wolf hybrid will fight to get the pet back on Wednesday.

The dog, Capone, has lived with the family for 10 years and has been at the shelter for more than two weeks.

The family will ask a judge if the dog can stay with them until the results of a DNA test are known.

The test was sent to UC Davis about two weeks ago. It's not known when the results will be known.

The Abbato family adopted Capone from the Adams County Animal Shelter. He was classified as a German shepherd mix. The family's veterinarian said the same thing.

But when Aurora Animal Control picked him up when he escaped from the family's yard, officials classified him as part wolf based on his behavior and appearance.

"I am 100 percent confident he is not a wolf, not a doubt in my mind," said Capone's owner, Tracy Abbato. "It's hard for me. It's hard for my kids. He's a family member. We've had him for almost 10 years. We miss him.

If the test shows Capone is a wolf hybrid, he would be sent to a wolf sanctuary or euthanized because most cities, inclduing Aurora, and counties ban hybrids.

"I don't understand. This dog has a loving, caring home. People who abuse dogs, leave them outside in 2-degree weather, how do they still have their dogs?"

Abbato faces violations of animal running at large, keeping an aggressive animal and keeping an exotic/wild animal.