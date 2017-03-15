3 moose relocated after threating skiers at Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Three moose that were threatening skiers at Breckenridge Ski Resort were relocated by police and wildlife officers, the Breckenridge Police Department said.

On Friday, a moose was caught on video running with snowboarders down a run at the resort, catching several people by surprise.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said it’s not known if one of the moose relocated Sunday was the one in viral video because that happened in a different part of the resort.

That time a #moose chased @shamey08 and I down the run #breckenridge #snowboarding #homesweethome @bestofbreck #mooseontheloose A post shared by Cheri (@cherbearox) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:59am PST

A group of Nordic skiers told police that a moose charged at them several times Sunday. After wildlife officers arrived, two more moose had joined.

The three were tranquilized and moved to Grand County.

“If you encounter a moose, keep your distance and move away as soon as possible,” police said.