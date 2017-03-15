2 hurt in shooting at Leetsdale and Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police are investigating a double shooting at Leetsdale Drive and South Jersey Street. Leetsdale is shut down between South Holly Street and South Monaco Parkway.

The Denver Police Department confirmed two people went to the hospital. Their injuries did not appear to be life threatening, police said.

SkyFOX is over the area now.

The intersection is shut down and there was a blue Ford truck, surrounded by crime scene tape, in the middle of the road.

We are working to confirm more information. Refresh this article for updates.