2-car crash kills woman north of Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — One driver died in a 2-vehicle crash north of Longmont Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol said it happened just before 3 p.m. at Colorado Highway 66 and Airport Road.

Patrol spokesman Trooper Josh Lewis said the two women driving the vehicles were the only two people involved. The second driver went to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No other information about the crash and investigation was available Wednesday night.