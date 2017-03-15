16-year-old boy reported missing from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old developmentally disabled boy was reported missing Wednesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Joseph Craig was last seen at 5:45 a.m. at his residence near the 25000 block of East Fifth Avenue.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, gray Jordan shoes and a black T-shirt.

Officers are searching for him. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.