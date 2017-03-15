13-year-old boy missing from Longmont since Sunday

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 13-year-old boy has been missing since Sunday, the Longmont Police Department said.

The boy, named Jacob, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Sunset Street.

He is 5-foot-1 and weighs 102 pounds. He has greenish blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. His hair is short on the sides and about 4 inches on top that makes it appear to be wavy or curvy.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue T-shirt and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. Foul play is not suspected, police said.