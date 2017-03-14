Brent Ivinson from Ideal Home Loans explains what an interest rate hike will mean for us in this video report.
What an interest rate hike means to you
-
Unemployment rate falls to 9-year low after 178,000 jobs added in November
-
Federal Reserve expected to increase interest rates by 0.25 percent
-
Fed raises interest rates for first time in year
-
Trump speech sends Dow zooming above 21,000 for first time
-
U.S. economy adds 235,000 jobs in President Trump’s first full month
-
-
Dow soars 303 points, closes above 21,000 for first time
-
Dining experiences likely to change because of minimum wage increase
-
Colorado car insurance rates increasing 15 percent or more
-
Boulder County district attorney named to Trump marijuana advisory group
-
Giraffes dying at alarming rate, now ‘vulnerable’ to extinction
-
-
Colon and rectal cancers surge among younger generations
-
Governor proposes 50 percent marijuana tax hike for school funding
-
Lawmakers reach compromise on tax hike proposal for Colorado roads