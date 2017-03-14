× Westminster police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Westminster.

It happened at a park near West 112th Ave and Stuart Street.

SkyFOX was overhead at 1 p.m. and there was a person lying on the ground who appeared to be dead. There were paramedics on scene but they did not appear to be attempting to revive the person.

It’s not clear if the shooting involved a police officer or a state trooper.

There are very few details available right now, but we are expecting an update shortly and will update this article.