Watch live: ‘Significant changes’ for April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to have “significant changes” as she gets closer to giving birth to her fourth calf, officials at Animal Adventure Park said.

“Her back end has become significantly larger and relaxed, motion and pulsing in this area has been noted, and discharge has been observed,” officials said on Facebook on Monday night.

“Ladies and gentlemen — we are close. We are still not confirming active labor, but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction.”

On Tuesday morning, park officials said April remained in the same condition as Monday night as a blizzard approached the upstate New York park.

Officials said the storm likely would disrupt the live stream signal that has been going since Feb. 23 showing April preparing to give birth and drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.