× Tuesday proclaimed ‘K9 Rex Day’ in Denver for retiring bomb dog

DENVER — Rex the bomb dog retired from the Denver Sheriff Department Tuesday, and he of course had a retirement part and cake.

Mayor Michael Hancock presided over the retirement ceremony for K9 Rex.

Rex spent the last six years detecting explosives for the sheriff’s department. That’s about 42 years in “dog years” making him the longest serving employee in the department.

Rex is a 10-year-old Malinois. He worked at the City and County Building and he regularly swept the mayor’s office and courtrooms.

The mayor put a city of Denver pin on Rex’s harness, thanked him for his years of service and proclaimed Tuesday “K9 Rex Day” in Denver.

Deputy William Swan, Rex’s handler, took possession of a new 9-month-old Malinois who will eventually take over from Rex.