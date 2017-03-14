× Teens found dead on road in El Paso County identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The teenagers found dead on the side of a road in El Paso County have been identified as 15-year-old Derek Benjamin Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Derek and Natalie,” investigators said in a statement released Tuesday.

The bodies were discovered along Old Pueblo Road near Hanover Road on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

A man driving by saw the bodies and called 911 at 8:45 a.m.

There is no suspect information, but authorities ask anyone in the area who notices something out of the ordinary to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case and asks the community to be vigilant.