Team makes thrilling buzzer beater in first game back for coach injured in crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A thrilling buzzer beater from Legacy High School made for a great welcome-back for a coach who was injured in a serious bus crash.

Head coach Matt Kroupa led the school's Unified Special Olympics basketball team to a thrilling win against Northglenn High School.

It was the first game of the season and Kroupa's first week back on the job.

Kroupa and two other coaches were seriously injured in a school bus crash last September with the high school football team near Denver International Airport.