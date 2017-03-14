It's Take the Stairs Tuesday! Today Joana has some tips on how to get your heart rate up even higher when you're taking the stairs. 2 Your Health urges everybody to live a healthier lifestyle and have the energy to enjoy all the wonderful activities Colorado has to offer. So take the stairs.
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
2 Your Health: Little changes can make a big difference
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday: Introducing ‘2 Your Health’
-
Take the Stairs Tuesdays
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Pennsylvania day care worker charged with pushing 4-year-old down stairs
-
-
Surveillance video shows little girl in Ohio being blown away in strong winds
-
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry goes after President Trump
-
9Lives, EverPet, Special Kitty canned cat food recalled