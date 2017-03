SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Rockies marked Pi Day on Tuesday in the most perfect way.

Pi Day falls on March 14 — or 3-14, the first three numbers of the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

The team tweeted out a photo on Tuesday showing players and coaches lined up along the baseline before a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz.

They were in order of the first 30 numbers of the mathematical constant: 3.14159265358979323846264338327.