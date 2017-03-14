Record-breaking heat possible later in week for Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As the East Coast gets buried in a late winter snowstorm, Denver's abnormally dry and warm winter will continue with record-setting heat possible by the weekend.

It will be another dry, breezy and warm day Tuesday with highs around 70 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. There will be partly cloudy skies, but with a southwest wind of 10-25 mph, the fire danger will be high.

Denver has only received a trace of snow this month, tying it for the least snowiest March at this point on record.

Temperatures will stay abnormally warm in the mountains with highs in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy, with wind gusts of 30-75 mph above treeline.

The wind will continue Wednesday and Thursday along the Front Range and the eastern Plains.

After a cold front drops temperatures into the low 60s on Friday, abnormally warm and near-record heat will move in for the weekend with highs both days in the 80s for the last weekend of winter.

The records are 82 on Saturday and 81 on Sunday. Skies will be sunny on Saturday with partly cloudy skies on Sunday.