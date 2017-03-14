Ramp Up Your Home Renovations with the Denver Home Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you live in Denver and have been fixing up your home, you're not alone! According to the US Census Bureau's American Housing Survey, nearly 70% of homeowners in the Denver area had undertaken home improvement projects in the past two years. That's the highest percentage of the 25 major metro areas covered in the survey.

Consumer Reports says Americans are projected to spend $317 billion on home improvement projects in 2017. A survey by Lightstream, one of the largest home improvement lenders in the country, revealed the top projects:

40% of homeowners will focus on outdoor kitchens, decks, patios and landscaping

33% will upgrade home technology, home automation, and solar and energy efficiency

24% will focus on kitchen and bathroom remodels

If you don't have savings and want to avoid using credit cards, Lightstream will let you borrow up to $100,000 at interest rates starting at 4% for those with good credit. They also have loan calculators to help you with the budgeting process.

Need some ideas? Lightstream is a sponsor of the Denver Home Show, where you'll find landscaping companies, remodeling contractors, interior design companies and more. It's happening this weekend at the National Western Complex. For discounted tickets, visit homeshowdenver.com.