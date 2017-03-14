× Pony freed after getting head stuck in manure spreader

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old pony who got her head stuck in a manure spreader was freed by firefighters Tuesday.

The pony, named Izzy, was found Tuesday morning. The owners called to her and when she didn’t appear they got concerned and went to look for her, according to Natalie Ridderbos with the Brighton Fire Rescue.

Apparently, Izzy fell and got her head stuck between two bars of the manure machine, Ridderbos said. Fortunately, the machine was not running.

Izzy’s owners think she might have slipped in the mud or on a wooden board near the machine.

It took firefighers about 15 minutes to free Izzy from the machine.

She has cuts on her face but was up and walking around.

“Izzy is shaken but seems to be doing fine,” Ridderbos said on Twitter.

A veterinarian was called to check her out, just in case.