Northeast storm forces nearly 100 DIA flights to be canceled

DENVER — Nearly 100 flights in and out of Denver International Airport were canceled on Tuesday morning because of a late winter storm socking the Northeast.

Airlines had canceled 5,885 flights as of 10 a.m. Tuesday with another 809 already grounded for Wednesday, according to Flightaware.com. That’s on top of 1,658 flights canceled Monday.

Of those, 97 flights in and out of Denver International Airport on Tuesday had been canceled by 10 a.m., according to Flightaware.com. Another 12 flights have already been canceled for Wednesday.

The total is expected to increase throughout the day.

DIA officials said passengers should check their flight status if they are heading to the Northeast before going to the airport.