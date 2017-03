DENVER — A newborn found dead on Sunday at an east Denver apartment complex was discovered in a trash bin, the Denver Police Department said.

Police responded to the 8000 block of East 11th Avenue on a death investigation on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, police would only confirm that the death at the Lowry North apartment complex involved a newborn. The exact age and gender have not been released, pending an autopsy.

Police have not said how they are treating the investigation.