× Mother accused of locking small children in bedroom while she went on trip

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A mother is accused of leaving her two small children locked in a bedroom while she was away on a trip. An arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Kanesha Godin Tuesday and she turned herself in to police.

“The mother had arranged for an unidentified friend to check on the children once a day and to feed them and change their diapers,” Fountain police said. “The mother told the friend that she had a neighbor providing childcare throughout the day and night, while the mother was out of town.”

Investigators also said it turns out there was no neighbor caring for the children and upon seeing their malnourished condition, the unidentified friend contacted authorities.

Police went to the home on March 8. They did not say how many days she had been away from her home.

Godin was in jail Tuesday night. She faces two counts of felony child abuse.