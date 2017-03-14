Nearing midway mark, March tied for least snowy on record

DENVER — A trace of snow fell at Denver International Airport on March 11. That places this year in a tie with 2012 and 1995 as least snowy on record as of Tuesday. Records go back to 1882.

While the mountain snowpack remains strong (130 percent of normal), it’s losing ground to melting and evaporation. It might be peaking early.

The normal peak date is April 9 statewide. The SNOTEL sensor on Pikes Peak is showing a snow depth of 1 foot.

Will the pattern change? There are signs that snow might return to Colorado the middle of next week.