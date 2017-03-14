March tied for least snowiest

DENVER – A trace of snow fell on March 11, 2017. That places March in a tied position with March 2012 & 1995 as “Least Snowiest” on record. Records go back to 1882.

While the Mountain snowpack remains strong (130% of normal) it’s losing ground to melting and evaporation. It may be peaking early. The normal peak date is April 9 statewide. The SNOTEL sensor on Pikes Peak is showing a snow depth of one foot.

Will the pattern change? There are signs that snow may return to Colorado the middle of next week.