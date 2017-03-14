× Man who fell down chimney while doing parkour heads to court

DENVER — The man who had to be rescued from inside a brick chimney in a building in Denver was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Dustin Hinkle told officers he was doing parkour when he fell about 30 to 35 feet down the chimney and got stuck.

The intersection at Champa and 18th streets was closed as more than two dozen firefighters worked to free him.

Hinkle was trapped in the chimney for about two hours.

Firefighters cut a hole in a vacant apartment to gain access to him. He was then pulled out through the top of the chimney.

Hinkle is now facing criminal trespass charges.