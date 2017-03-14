× Man charged in second robbery of same Denver bank 3 months apart

DENVER — A man has been charged in connection with a second robbery of the same bank in a three-month period, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Paul Brennan, 58, was charged Monday with one count of felony aggravated robbery with a gun in connection with the Dec. 2, 2015 robbery of the FirstBank branch at 275 S. Federal Blvd.

Brennan was charged on Feb. 27 with the March 26, 2016 robbery at the same branch, the district attorney’s office said.

A teller who witnessed the March 2016 robbery told investigators that she thought she recognized the robber as the same person who robbed the bank three months earlier.

A Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin was issued after the second robbery and an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued for Brennan in April.

On Feb. 24, police in Weston, Mass., notified the Denver Police Department that Brennan had been taken into custody on an unrelated matter and learned of the arrest warrant.

Brennan was returned to Denver and placed into custody on Wednesday.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Brennan will have a second advisement on the new charge on Wednesday morning.