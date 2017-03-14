× Highlands Ranch student stuns audience at Pi Day Assembly

DENVER – In honor of Pi Day, Arrowhead Elementary School in Highlands Ranch held a Pi assembly. Students were challenged to memorize and recite the numbers in pi. The first digits, for example are 3.14159265359. One 5th grader blew the competition away.

Samuel Childs has a special gift with numbers. His mother, Cynthia Childs said, “He loves numbers actually before he could even talk, we knew he had an excellent memory. He would memorize directions in the car, he would memorize where a toy was a year later. He didn’t speak until he was 4. He does have a diagnosis of autism. His language is numbers … that’s how he likes to communicate. It’s like his hobby, some kids play soccer, some kids play baseball. He likes numbers.”

His father, Scott Childs said, “He literally started pi and the whole thing picking it up in December, so you’re talking 3 months with it and it’s taking off with it.”

Scott developed a computer program to see if Samuel was getting the numbers correct. He has gotten up to 6,000 digits correct. Scott said, “I’m really mind boggled with it.”

His teacher’s aide, Lynda Horan said, “It’s incredible. It’s hard to imagine someone can have that in their head.” And it’s not just pi. Lynda said, “if you give him like a four-digit multiplication number by two or three numbers, he will look at it for a while, then he will write it down. I have to use a calculator or multiply it out to see if he’s right. He always is.”

During the school assembly, Samuel recited the numbers by heart … not only impressing his teachers and classmates, but surprising his parents as well. Cynthia said, “It brought me to tears. That’s the first time he’s ever spoken it. He doesn’t speak it at home. This is the first time to speak the digits.”

Cynthia said, “I felt relieved. Maybe he can utilize this gift, perhaps down the road some sort of career.”

The sky’s the limit!