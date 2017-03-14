On the heels of breaking nine Guinness World Records in a single day, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2017 World Tour to the Denver area March 16 to March 18. New this year, the Globetrotters will bring sports enthusiasts the first-ever 4-point line. The 4-point line will be located 30 feet from the basket – 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the NBA’s current 3-point line. The Harlem Globetrotters will play the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. and the Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m.
Harlem Globetrotters bring new tour to Denver
-
Cocoa jetpacks bring warm invitation to Denver
-
Everything coming and going on Netflix in March
-
Proposed plans by Extraction Oil and Gas in Broomfield create controversy
-
51 betting notes for Super Bowl LI
-
Man dies after hitting head while fleeing police
-
-
Metallica announces new tour with stop in Denver
-
Check out Glassblowing at the Colorado Garden & Home Show
-
Pet Friendly Gardens
-
Thousands descend on downtown Denver for women’s march
-
Crews clamp off natural gas line break near Parker shopping center
-
-
DIA flights affected as blizzard heads to East Coast
-
Snow to linger across metro area into Friday afternoon
-
Ed Sheeran announces concert stop in Denver