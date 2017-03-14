On the heels of breaking nine Guinness World Records in a single day, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2017 World Tour to the Denver area March 16 to March 18. New this year, the Globetrotters will bring sports enthusiasts the first-ever 4-point line. The 4-point line will be located 30 feet from the basket – 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the NBA’s current 3-point line. The Harlem Globetrotters will play the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. and the Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m.
Harlem Globetrotters bring new tour to Denver
