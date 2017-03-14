GOP healthcare replacement bill winners and losers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- New estimates from the Colorado Center on Law and Policy project 238,000 people in the state may lose insurance if the GOP replacement plan goes through.

But to understand who will win and who will lose under the plan – the subject is much more complex and depends on age and income.

On Medicaid through expansion

LOSER

Without question this group is the biggest loser since coverage is scheduled to be dramatically reduced under the GOP plan in 2020.

Young Person in their 20s making $27,000

WINNER

We rate this group a winner for a couple reasons. The mandate is no longer there which means young, healthy people can risk not having insurance again without fear of IRS penalties. Also the bill still allows people under the age of 26 to stay on the parents' plan if they wish. It is also anticipated that premiums will decrease in future years 10% should young people elect to get coverage.

On exchange making $75,000

LOSER

We rate this group a loser because under this plan tax credits will begin to decrease for those making $75,000 a year.

Married with income over $250,000

WINNER

This group is the biggest winner because taxes are cut. The GOP reduces the investment tax and medicare surtax. It’s estimated that for someone making $3.75 million a year they could save close to $200,000 a year.

Older Americans 55-64 on exchange with incomes less than $75,000

LOSER

AARP is against this bill because it allows insurance companies to charge older Americans five times the cost of younger Americans. “Just by nature of their age they are going to have to pay more,” Bob Murphy – the Colorado Director of AARP said.