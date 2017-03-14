Free cab rides offered for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

DENVER – The Sawaya Law Firm will offer its “Free Cab Ride Program” during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

This is one of four times every year personal injury attorney Michael Sawaya offers the program to try to reduce the number of drunk drivers on Colorado roads.

The program will be offered March 17 to March 19 and is only good for a one way ride from one location to your home, the law firm said.

To take advantage, you simply pay the cab driver and then send your bill to The Sawaya Law Firm and they will reimburse you.

Send the receipt and a copy of your valid ID to:

Holiday Free Cab Ride Program

The Sawaya Law Firm

1600 Ogden Street

Denver, CO 80218

You can also call them at 303-466-3529 for additional information.