Denver Police investigate fetus discovered in dumpster

DENVER — It is something hard to imagine — someone treating a fetus like a piece of trash.

Denver Police investigated what they thought was a newborn found dead in a dumpster.

Officers arrived at the Lowry North Apartments at 8001 East 11th Avenue at 10:52 a.m. Sunday.

Inside a dumpster, officers discovered what they thought was a deceased newborn.

But the Denver Coroner today identified it as a female fetus—not yet born–though the coroner’s office said it was well-developed.

Investigators are waiting on the results of an autopsy and toxicology report to determine how the fetus died.

We asked the Denver District Attorney’s Office if it is illegal to dump a fetus in the trash.

A spokesperson told us it could be considered “abuse of a corpse,” a class two misdemeanor.

In states like Virginia it’s actually a felony called “unlawful concealment of human remains.”

Police have also not disclosed what condition the fetus was in or how it was found in the dumpster.

It could take up to eight weeks to get autopsy results back.