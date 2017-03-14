Cherry Cricket aims to reopen in April after fire, will open second location

DENVER — The popular Cherry Cricket restaurant has been closed since a fire just before Thanksgiving, but the owners are aiming to reopen the Cherry Creek North eatery next month.

The restaurant at 2461 E. Second Avenue known for its famed burgers suffered extensive damage on Nov. 23 after a fire started near the cooking grill. There were no injuries.

The building suffered extensive water and smoke damage.

The Cherry Cricket is owned by Breckenridge-Wynkoop, a restaurant group that also owns Wynkoop Brewing, Ale House at Amato’s and Breckenridge Colorado Craft.

Breckenridge-Wynkoop plans to remodel the Breck on Blake at 2220 Blake St. later this and turn it into a new Ballpark Cherry Cricket. There is no estimate for when the conversion will take place.