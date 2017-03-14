CDOT brainstorming how to cut traffic on I-70 mountain corridor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. – Major changes are in the works for the I-70 mountain corridor near Idaho Springs.

The 14-mile stretch of highway is one of Colorado’s most congested spots. At Floyd Hill, the westbound side goes down to two lanes from three. And as more and more people move to Colorado, the lanes are now bursting at the seams.

“We see traffic delays up to two hours. Sometimes more,” CDOT spokeswoman Stacia Sellers told FOX31.

The 14 mile stretch between Floyd Hill and the Empire junction also sees more crashes than other parts of I-70, especially during peak travel on Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

Aside from traffic concerns, the bottleneck is negatively impacting tourism and the local economy in towns like Idaho Springs. Local residents are also being stranded during gridlock, unable to freely drive through their communities.

“There is no concrete solution right now. We do know that we are going to do westbound improvements eventually,” Sellers said.

CDOT’s earliest plans for construction are still three to four years away. However, Tuesday night they took a big step toward that direction.

“We’ve invited the community to come join us so we can hear their input and also put to rest some community concerns before moving forward,” Sellers said.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Floyd Hill resident Ron Barta told FOX31. “I’m looking forward to seeing it developed.”

Barta believes the best way to relieve congestion is to incorporate a permanent third lane in the project corridor. According to CDOT, the most plausible idea so far is to install an express toll lane, similar to the one they completed in the eastbound lanes in 2015.

“If we can keep three lanes all the way that’s going to be very helpful,” Barta said.

Other ideas for improvement include adding a frontage road between Idaho Springs and US-6 and making improvements to interchanges throughout the corridor. CDOT is still looking for ideas from the public to improve traffic flow in areas they may not have addressed yet.

There is no estimated cost of the project at this point, since CDOT has not decided what improvements it will make. There will be another public meeting in Summer 2017, followed by a design period. CDOT is expected to begin construction in three to four years, depending on when it can secure funding.

“We know there are going to be problems in the construction, but it’ll really benefit everybody,” Barta said.

Click here to find out more about CDOT’s Westbound I-70 Mountain Corridor project.