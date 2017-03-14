Broken elevator leaves disabled tenant stuck in apartments for days

DENVER — A broken elevator at the Renaissance Off Broadway Lofts left several tenants of the building stuck and stranded in their apartments for five days.

Tenants told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the elevator stopped working last Thursday. Most assumed it would be fixed by the weekend, but five days later it still wasn’t functioning.

“Something’s got to be done. I can’t live like this,” 65-year-old Walter Johnson told the Problem Solvers.

Johnson is an amputee and since he doesn’t have a prosthetic leg, he was trapped inside his 4th story loft.

“I feel like my life is being taken away from me because I can’t go anywhere.” I ain’t no dog. I ain’t going to be locked up like this. I ain’t did nothing wrong,” he said.

Fed up, Johnson called the FOX31 Problem Solvers. We then contacted the property manager.

“People were obviously frustrated. I don’t blame them,” said Cathy Alderman, a spokesperson for Renaissance Off Broadway Lofts.

Alderman said while she empathizes with residents, there’s not much the property manager can do. Elevator parts can take days to arrive and even longer to install.

The property manager did offer to go grocery shopping for at least one tenant who couldn’t leave.

It’s a problem property managers statewide often experience, and unfortunately, the Colorado Civil Rights Housing Division said Fair Housing law does not specify how long a landlord has to repair an elevator.

When briefed about the situation at the Off Broadway Lofts, the Colorado Civil Rights Housing Division sent FOX31 this statement: “Under fair housing laws, housing providers are required to make reasonable accommodations for residents with disabilities. In this situation, it sounds like the landlord is taking steps to make the resident’s housing accessible to him by scheduling repairs for the elevator. There is no specific timeline for making repairs. A long delay could be seen as a denial of an accommodation, but it sounds like the landlord is attempting to address the problem.”

That wasn’t news Walter Johnson wanted to hear.

“It don’t take me that long to dig a grave. That don’t make sense,” he said.

However, Johnson did get a surprise late Tuesday. The elevator was fixed ahead of schedule.