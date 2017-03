Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beauty and The Beast-Dan Stevens Interview

Parente snagged the Colorado exlcusive with the cast of Beauty and the Beast... and today, it's all about the Beast!

Dan Stevens is best known for his work on Downton Abbey.. all that will change come Friday...when he brings the Beast to life.

The technology in this film is epic ...but, if you think the whole thing was done with computers..you’re wrong!