Curious what the trendiest food in your state is? Well thanks to Pinterest, we were able to find out. After looking at the data compiled from user's pinning preferences, the company was able to pin down what recipes people are cooking up (or at least drooling over) in every state.
And in Colorado it’s all about carnitas… Blue Bonnet Restaurant shows us how to make carnitas.
