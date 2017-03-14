Adams County deputy in crash rescues other driver from burning vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- An Adams County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash Tuesday morning but still pulled the other driver out of a burning vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 about one-half mile east of the Bennett exit about 5:45 a.m.

The deputy's vehicle was hit from behind, causing the other vehicle to burst into flames in the center median.

The deputy suffered cuts and after rescuing the other driver, he directed traffic around the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The deputy and the other driver were taken to a hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Both directions of the interstate were closed because of the crash. Westbound lanes reopened about 6 a.m. and one eastbound lane reopened about 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigatin.