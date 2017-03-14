74-year-old woman gets shower for 1st time in 3 months: Problem Solvers update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Seventy-four year old Laurel Loney says she hasn’t bathed in nearly three months. She is disabled and can’t step high enough to get into her bathtub.

Laurel told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the non-profit organization Colorado Access arranged for her bathroom to be remodeled for increased accessibility but the tub and wheelchair ramp need adjustments. “What's the use of having something I can't step into?”

Laurel describes the inability to bathe as an experience that’s left her feeling “filthy uncomfortable, itchy, rashy.”

The Problem Solvers reached out to Colorado Access and were told that due to HIPPA regulations, which protect personal medical information, they aren't able to discuss the case with us.

A local remodeling company saw our first story about Laurel and will inspect her bathroom in hopes of providing her with a solution.

The Problem Solvers were also able to arrange for a national hotel chain (that prefers to remain anonymous) to provide a nice hot shower for Laurel free of charge.

Laurel couldn’t contain her excitement after taking her shower saying “I feel clean, clean and shiny, I love it. Thank you so much!”

Laurel told the Problem Solvers she is also ecstatic over getting the chance to leave her home for the first time in nearly a year.

FOX31 will continue to follow-up Laurel’s bathroom renovation needs.