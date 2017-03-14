19-year-old man from Craig killed in head-on crash in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 19-year-old man from Craig was killed in a head-on crash in Boulder County Monday.

The crash at Highway 52 and Monarch Park Place shut down the highway, which is also called Mineral Road, between the Diagonal Highway and North 79th Street.

Both drivers were taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where one was pronounced deceased, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The coroner’s office identified the man who died at Clayton Moon.

The second driver was in serious condition after the crash, according to the CSP.

40.086980 -105.176060