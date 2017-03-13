Watch live: April the giraffe getting bigger, more active kicking detected

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to get bigger and there was more active kicking during an examination on Monday morning, officials at Animal Adventure Park said.

Officials also said there was a “noticeable growth/drop” in the pregnant giraffe’s belly.

On Sunday, park officials said April continued to be in great condition with “significant baby/belly” movement as a major snowstorm headed toward the upstate New York park.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.