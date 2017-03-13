Tickets for pre-Broadway run of Disney’s ‘Frozen’ in Denver go on sale May 1

DENVER — Single tickets for the pre-Broadway performances of Disney’s “Frozen” at the Buell Theatre later this year will go on sale on May 1, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday.

Tickets will start at $25 with a limit of eight tickets per account. Sales will begin at 10 a.m.

The musical will open on Broadway next year, but it will be in Denver from Aug. 17 to Oct. 1.

Tickets can be purchased at DenverCenter.org/frozen.

“Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theater and is expected to run two and a half hours,” the DCPA said in a statement.