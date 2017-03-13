Sir Patrick Stewart is fostering a pit bull and they’re both delighted

Sir Patrick Stewart is fostering a pit bull and you can tell they’re both absolutely delighted.

Stewart first posted a video on Instagram of the dog arriving at his house.

“Meet Ginger. I’m in LOVE,” Stewart wrote.

Stewart sat down on the floor to pet Ginger and she licked his face.

“Thank you for that,” you can hear Stewart say. “That was a very nice greeting.”

The next day, Stewart took Ginger out to enjoy some time by the pool.

The swimming lesson that wasn't. Our foster pibble Ginger is perfect afternoon company. @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbull A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Ginger licks his head and neck until Stewart slips off his seat, into the pool.

The following day, Stewart posted a video of Ginger sleeping on the couch, as he pets her softly.

‪From what I understand rules and consistency are everything as a foster dog parent. #GingerGurl @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbull‬ #pitbullsofinstagram A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:09am PST

“No dogs on the furniture,” a woman off camera can be heard saying.

“It’s an absolute rule. Dogs on the furniture will be punished. Like this,” Stewart says, planting a kiss on Ginger’s face.

On Sunday, Stewart and Ginger cuddled up for a nap, with Ginger’s head resting on his chest.

You can hear Ginger snoring, but Stewart seems to be sleeping right through it, even though her face is just inches from his.

‪Sunday snores (not mine). #GingerGurl @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #FosteringSavesLives #pitbull‬ #pitbullsofinstagram A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Stewart added the hashtag #AdoptDontShop to each of his posts and tagged the ASPCA.

Stewart’s fans are eating up the videos, but they aren’t convinced that the iconic actor will be able to stick to the plan.

“This is going to be a true foster fail, ‘I’m keeping the dog; make it so,'” one person commented.

“So your keeping him right?” another wrote.