Schools win big money for teaching pot use prevention
Four Colorado middle schools have won some big money for their participation in a recent youth marijuana prevention challenge.
The challenge encourages students to prioritize personal goals over marijuana use.
The Department of Public Health and Environment gave 4 schools $10 thousand dollars each for their participation.
The winning schools are:
- Options Middle School in Littleton
- Prairie Heights Middle School in Evans
- Vikan Middle School in Brighton.
- Vineland Middle School in Pueblo
62 middle schools statewide participated in this challenge.