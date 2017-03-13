× Schools win big money for teaching pot use prevention

Four Colorado middle schools have won some big money for their participation in a recent youth marijuana prevention challenge.

The challenge encourages students to prioritize personal goals over marijuana use.

The Department of Public Health and Environment gave 4 schools $10 thousand dollars each for their participation.

The winning schools are:

Options Middle School in Littleton

Prairie Heights Middle School in Evans

Vikan Middle School in Brighton.

Vineland Middle School in Pueblo

62 middle schools statewide participated in this challenge.