Schools win big money for teaching pot use prevention

Four Colorado middle schools have won some big money for their participation in a recent youth marijuana prevention challenge.

The challenge encourages students to prioritize personal goals over marijuana use.

The Department of Public Health and Environment gave 4 schools $10 thousand dollars each for their participation.

The winning schools are:

  • Options Middle School in Littleton
  • Prairie Heights Middle School in Evans
  • Vikan Middle School in Brighton.
  • Vineland Middle School in Pueblo

62 middle schools statewide participated in this challenge.